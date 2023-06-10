Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36.15 ($0.45). 209,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 289,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.55 ($0.45).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.26.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

