Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Semtech has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Semtech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

