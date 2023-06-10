SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $133.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.09.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
SAP Stock Performance
NYSE SAP opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32.
SAP Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
