SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $133.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

