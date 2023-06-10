Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $222.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.89.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $215.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

