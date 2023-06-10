Saitama Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.65 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and approximately $867,034.64 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,398.18 or 0.99969672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,470,467,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,470,853,273.39515 with 44,383,406,381.4862 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00087626 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $730,650.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

