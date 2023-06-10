Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $968.74

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 968.74 ($12.04) and traded as low as GBX 952 ($11.83). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 959 ($11.92), with a volume of 135,665 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.24) price objective on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Safestore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 962.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 968.78.

Insider Activity at Safestore

About Safestore

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £572,474.21 ($711,678.53). 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

