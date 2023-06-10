Rublix (RBLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.67

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Rublix token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $44,029.17 and $64.67 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rublix has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, "Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

