Royal Bank of Canada Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $33.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

CNM opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.87.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $781,972.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,780,175 shares of company stock worth $329,114,975 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,622,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

