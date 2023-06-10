Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 874.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Ross Stores worth $158,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.29. 2,456,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,237. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.