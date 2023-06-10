Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Down 2.9%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 132,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 145,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

