Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $92,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $451.80. The stock had a trading volume of 516,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.62 and a 200 day moving average of $438.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

