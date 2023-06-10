Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.57 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $639.56 million and $4.57 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,977.66 or 0.07475569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,973.19236439 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,671,881.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

