Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $51.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

