Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 8.3% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.35% of Robinhood Markets worth $24,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $6,222,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 97,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 421,349 shares of company stock worth $3,971,868 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.