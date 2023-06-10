Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.