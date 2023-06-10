Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after buying an additional 2,120,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

