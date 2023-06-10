RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.85. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,436 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.