Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Critical Analysis

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion 4.21 $569.18 million $7.68 14.46 Rapid Micro Biosystems $18.01 million 2.33 -$60.81 million ($1.40) -0.71

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.2% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revvity and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.94%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Revvity.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Rapid Micro Biosystems -331.87% -34.62% -30.57%

Summary

Revvity beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

