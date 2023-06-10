Reviewing Allego (NYSE:ALLG) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Monro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allego alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Monro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Monro 2.95% 6.16% 2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $141.10 million N/A -$321.11 million N/A N/A Monro $1.33 billion 0.98 $39.05 million $1.19 34.69

This table compares Allego and Monro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allego and Monro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allego presently has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 218.39%. Given Allego’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Monro.

Risk & Volatility

Allego has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monro has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monro beats Allego on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.