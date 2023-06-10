REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.91 on Friday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in REV Group by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

