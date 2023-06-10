Request Price Tops $0.0750 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $74.95 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00019510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.63 or 1.00367255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08115996 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $732,786.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

