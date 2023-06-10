Request Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Request has a market cap of $71.96 million and $1.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,924.32 or 1.00002023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07477128 USD and is down -7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,107,653.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

