Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Holdings Cut by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349,092 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Relay Therapeutics worth $24,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

