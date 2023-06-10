Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $199.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RGA opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.