Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.89

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.89 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.63). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.63), with a volume of 865,216 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £262.51 million, a PE ratio of -424.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.94.

Regional REIT Announces Dividend

About Regional REIT

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,833.33%.

(Get Rating)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

