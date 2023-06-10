Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.89

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.89 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.63). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.63), with a volume of 865,216 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Regional REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £262.51 million, a PE ratio of -424.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.94.
About Regional REIT
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
