RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 502,610 shares.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its product pipeline includes RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.