Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $370.71

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.71 ($4.61) and traded as high as GBX 385.58 ($4.79). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 380.50 ($4.73), with a volume of 301,349 shares trading hands.

Redde Northgate Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £881.31 million, a PE ratio of 739.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 390.80.

Redde Northgate Company Profile



Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

