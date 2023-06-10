RDST Capital LLC Has $12.43 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RDST Capital LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 238.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,905 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 7.6% of RDST Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.76. 1,021,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $265.64. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

