Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.