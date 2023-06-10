Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on the stock.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
LON:RBW opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.85. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.54 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of £58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 1.65.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.