Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.06 Million Position in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.52% of Mobiv Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mobiv Acquisition by 4,459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobiv Acquisition Price Performance

MOBV opened at $10.52 on Friday. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Mobiv Acquisition Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

