Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $157,000 in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Coliseum Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MITA. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.