Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,958,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

Magnum Opus Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition ( NYSE:OPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.