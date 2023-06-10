Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SKGRW opened at $0.18 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

