QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $351.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00022018 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,404.28 or 1.00035458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000083 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143632 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $351.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

