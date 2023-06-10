Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC trimmed its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 417,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TAXF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

