Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 19,086 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.87% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,518. The firm has a market cap of $723.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

