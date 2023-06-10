Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.47% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 567.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 211,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

