Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,786,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,882,000 after buying an additional 392,762 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,724,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 1,283,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,406. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.