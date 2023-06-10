Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXY. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,889,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 61,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 123,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. 34,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

