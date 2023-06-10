Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 531,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,287. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.57.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

