Quantitative Advantage LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 125,932 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares. The firm has a market cap of $227.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

