Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires 18,946 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.53. 640,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

