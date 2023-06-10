Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 153 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $15,589,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $115.31.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

