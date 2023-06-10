Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $78.12 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

