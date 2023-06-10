Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 14,817 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $842,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE INGR opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

