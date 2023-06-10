Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $116.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.