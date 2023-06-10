Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

