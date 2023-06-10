Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.08 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 433.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $450.87 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

