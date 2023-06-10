Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 8,401 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.51. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

