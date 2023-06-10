Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 26,329 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 409.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.1 %

ALV stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

